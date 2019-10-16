Honeywell promotes Madsen to lead aerospace

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) names Mike Madsen as the new President and CEO of its aerospace business, succeeding Tim Mahoney, who has led the unit for 10 years and will transition to a new role as senior VP of enterprise transformation.

Madsen most recently was VP of integrated supply chain operations at HON's aerospace business, after previously leading the Aerospace Defense and Space unit; he has more than 30 years of leadership experience.

Mahoney joined HON in 1997 after 20 years at United Technologies and has led multiple business units within Honeywell Aerospace and was Chief Technology Officer.

HON also appoints Jeff Kimbell as Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer, after served as a partner in the Transformation Practice at McKinsey & Co.