WeWork owner forms panel to consider competing lifelines

WeWork owner We Co. (WE) has formed a special board committee to consider the competing proposals for a $5B financing rescue, Reuters reports.

That's done in order to ring-fence the deliberations from the influence of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) -- WeWork's biggest shareholder with about a third of the equity, and proposing new equity investment that could give it control (though Nikkei reports SoftBank's offer would increase its stake but not deliver a voting majority).

SoftBank's plan is up against one from banks led by JPMorgan.

The committee will have just two members: Benchmark's Bruce Dunlevie and former Coach CEO Lew Frankfort, according to Reuters. And SoftBank won't have a representative, nor will ex-CEO Adam Neumann serve on it.