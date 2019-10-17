Barneys selling to Authentic Brands, B. Riley

Luxury chain Barneys New York has a deal to sell its assets to Authentic Brands and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY).
The firms have a deal on a stalking-horse bid of $271.4M.
A deal with Authentic Brands could mean Barneys shops appearing in Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
All of the Barneys stores are designated for closing.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in August confirmed it had become the largest shareholder in Authentic Brands, which controls more than 50 brands including Nautica, Aéropostale, Elvis Presley, and Nine West.
