Facebook still sees Libra winning enough financial backers

The head of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra project says he still expects to get 100 banks and financial firms on board once regulatory concerns are addressed.

"It will take time for us to address all of the regulatory concerns that were raised... then I think we'll see more banks and traditional financial services firms join the effort," Libra chief David Marcus told a panel at the International Monetary Fund conference in Washington yesterday, adding it was harder for large, regulated firms to "take an active part in this fight right now, given the climate and the pressure."

Facebook's attempt to establish a global digital currency have suffered severe setbacks in recent days, abandoned by the likes of Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Stripe, eBay and Booking.

Marcus said ~1,600 entities globally had initially expressed an interest in joining the project and that Libra should have "no problem" reaching its goal of launching with 100 members.