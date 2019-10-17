Sterling falls on fading Brexit hopes after DUP rejects plan

Efforts to hammer out a Brexit agreement suffer a serious blow after the Democratic Unionist Party said it could not support the deal as it stands.

The DUP said discussions with the government were "ongoing" but "as things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT."

The news comes as Prime Minister Johnson heads to a European Union summit seeking approval of a tentative withdrawal agreement.

The support of the DUP is seen as crucial if Johnson is to win Parliament's approval for the deal in time for his Oct. 31 deadline.

The announcement sent the pound plunging 0.5% to 1.2762 against the dollar after trading near 1.2819.

