Majority of iPhones from past four years run iOS 13, Apple says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says 55% of iPhones introduced in the past four years are running iOS 13 - an important metric because users typically upgrade to new iPhones after four years.

The company shared the data on its website for third-party developers, also reporting that 50% of all iPhones are on iOS 13, while 33% of iPads are on iOS 13.

Despite users quickly upgrading to the new software, some consumers have complained about bugs; Apple already has released four updates to iOS 13 since the initial release on Sept. 19, and another update, iOS 13.2, is in beta testing.