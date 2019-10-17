Seeking Alpha
Tech

Majority of iPhones from past four years run iOS 13, Apple says

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) says 55% of iPhones introduced in the past four years are running iOS 13 - an important metric because users typically upgrade to new iPhones after four years.

The company shared the data on its website for third-party developers, also reporting that 50% of all iPhones are on iOS 13, while 33% of iPads are on iOS 13.

Despite users quickly upgrading to the new software, some consumers have complained about bugs; Apple already has released four updates to iOS 13 since the initial release on Sept. 19, and another update, iOS 13.2, is in beta testing.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox