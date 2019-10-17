Nestle plans to return as much as $20B to shareholders

Flush with cash after the $10B sale of a dermatology unit earlier this month, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) says it will start a new stock buyback program in January and may complement it with special dividends, seeking to return as much as $20B to shareholders by 2022.

The news comes as Europe's largest company by market cap also reported YTD sales rose 3.7%, in line with analyst estimates, helped by Starbucks-branded coffee for Nespresso machines and Purina pet food.

Q3 volume growth was the strongest since 2011 but pricing fell 0.2%, according to Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood; the company says the softness is temporary.

Nestle also signals it is ramping up its M&A focus as it unveils a new management group to seek out growth opportunities, and says it is restructuring its bottled water unit - where YTD sales have slipped - to focus on faster growing brands such as Perrier and S. Pellegrino.