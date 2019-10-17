J&J offers $4B opioid litigation settlement - WSJ

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reportedly has offered to pay $4B to settle all claims accusing the company of contributing to the opioid epidemic, a deal that likely would please J&J investors since analysts had estimated opioid litigation could cost the company $5B-$10B to settle.

If completed, the deal would resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits by state and local governments alleging that J&J's marketing of pain drugs including Duragesic and Nucynta fueled the opioid crisis.

The report comes as three major drug distributors - McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health - are said to be near an agreement to pay $18B to settle all opioid lawsuits against them.