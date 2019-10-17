Tesla cleared to start manufacturing cars in China

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been approved by China's industry ministry to begin production at the $2B Gigafactory the company is building in Shanghai, the first fully-foreign owned car plant in China.

Tesla plans to produce at least 1,000 of its Model 3s per week from the Chinese factory, which reportedly could be up and running within weeks.

The new factory will give Tesla access to China - the world's biggest car market - and help the company avoid higher import tariffs that are imposed on cars made in the U.S.