Brexit deal done... if it passes

EC president Jean-Claude Juncker on Twitter: "Where there is a will, there is a deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that EUCO endorses this deal."

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," U.K. PM Boris Johnson says in a tweet.

But any deal needs to get through parliament, which rests heavily on the DUP that has thus far resisted any notion it supports the Johnson deal. For now, BBC is reporting (following the news) that there is no change in the DUP's position.

In the meantime, European stocks, U.S. futures, sterling jumped on the news. Franc, Yen, gold, gilts weakened.

