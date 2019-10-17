BHP to decide on giant Canada potash project in 2021

BHP says it will decide by early 2021 whether to go ahead with its long-delayed Jansen potash project in Canada, after spending another $345M on final preparation work.

BHP already has spent $2.7B on the project and has said it expects excess supply potash capacity to be used up by the middle of the next decade, while Jansen would create a "high-margin, long-life" mine.

Also, BHP reports September quarter production of iron ore slipped 1% Y/Y and 3% Q/Q to 69M metric tons, citing planned maintenance at a key port, but maintains its FY 2020 iron ore output forecast of 273M-286M mt.

Copper production for the quarter climbed 5% Y/Y amid a recovery from outages in Australia and Chile, while metallurgical coal output fell following planned maintenance shutdowns.