Hepion Pharma up 80% premarket on encouraging CRV431 data

Thinly traded nano cap Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) is up 80% premarket on increased volume in reaction to preclinical data on NASH candidate CRV431. The data were just published in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.

In an in vitro cyclophilin assay, CRV431 potentially inhibited all cyclophilin isoforms, implying multiple disease mechanisms in the liver could be targeted.

Daily oral dosing in mice and rats (range of dose levels) resulted in up to a 15x accumulation of CRV31 in the liver versus the blood, ideal for treating liver diseases.

In a six-week mouse model of fibrosis, CRV431 decreased liver fibrosis by 43% compared to control whereas comparator obeticholic acid [Intercept Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ICPT) Ocaliva] showed no statistically significant direct effect on fibrosis.

Three studies in a high-fat diet mouse model of NASH, 50 mg/kg doses of CRV431 decreased fibrosis by ~50% compared to control.

In a late-stage NASH model in mice that developed liver tumors, 10 weeks' treatment with CRV431 decreased tumor burden by about half.

The company says CRV431 inhibits a family of proteins called cyclophilins that play key roles in a range of cellular functions. It is also being investigated as a treatment for HBV infection.