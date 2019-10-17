Weaker emerging markets sales growth weighs Unilever's Q3 results

Unilever (NYSE:UN) reports Q3 underlying sales growth rose 2.9%, below the 3.8% increase in the year-ago quarter and slightly below analyst estimates for growth of 3%.

Total Q3 sales rose 4.8% Y/Y to €13.25B ($14.64B) from €12.53B a year earlier and in line with the €13.21B analyst consensus estimate.

Weakening growth in India, China and Argentina contributed to a sharp slowdown in UN's emerging market sales, which rose 5.1% in Q3 but below Q2's 7.4% growth; emerging markets contribute 60% to the company's overall sales.

Growth in developed markets was even weaker, actually declining 0.1% as shoppers shift to more niche products and Europe faces tougher comparisons with last year, when a warm summer helped ice cream sales in the region.

Still, the company maintains its full-year target for underlying sales growth of 3%-5% in the lower half and a 20% operating margin in 2020.