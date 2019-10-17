Health Canada grants HLS Therapeutics medical device license for One WBC System

HLS Therapeutics (OTCPK:HLTRF) announces that Health Canada has granted a medical device license for the Athelas One WBC System for use as a point-of-care device indicated for quantitative determination of white blood cells and neutrophil percentages in capillary or venous whole blood.

This medical device may simplify the mandatory safety blood monitoring process for Treatment Resistant Schizophrenia ("TRS") patients that are prescribed Clozaril (clozapine).

HLS intends to launch the device as part of its current Clozaril Support and Assistance Network ("CSAN") program under the name, CSAN Pronto.