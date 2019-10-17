KeyCorp +1.7% after Q3 EPS beats, efficiency ratio improves

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) gains 1.7% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 48 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and increased from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The adjusted EPS figure excludes 10-cent loss related to a previously disclosed fraud incident, bringing GAAP EPS to 38 cents.

"Our results this quarter reflect positive revenue momentum and strong expense management that drove our cash efficiency ratio to its lowest level in over a decade," said Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney.

Q3 Net interest income (NYSE:TE) of $980M falls 0.9% Q/Q and 1.3% Y/Y.

Q3 net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations of 3.00% narrowed from 3.06% in Q2 and 3.18% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 cash efficiency ratio of 56.0% compares with 61.9% in Q2 and 58.7% in Q3 2018.

Average loans were $92.0B for Q3, up 1.3% Q/Q and 3.9% Y/Y.

Average deposits of $110.3B in Q3 increased 0.6% Q/Q and 4.4% Y/Y.

Q3 trust and investment services income of $118M fell 3.3% Q/Q and rose 0.9% Y/Y.

Q3 investment banking and debt placement fees of $176M rose 8.0% Q/Q and 6.0% Y/Y.

Excluding the fraud loss, net loan charge-offs for Q3 totaled $73M, or 0.31% of average total loans compared with $65M, or 0.29% in Q2 and $60M, or 0.27% in Q3 2018. Including the fraud loss, net loan charge-offs were $196M, or 0.85%, in Q3 2019.

Book value per share at Q3-end of $15.44 vs. $15.07 at Q2-end.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

