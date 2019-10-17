TSMC +1.8% on beats, upside holiday outlook

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) +1.8% reports Q3 beats with revenue up 13% Y/Y. The upside Q4 guidance sees revenue of $10.2-10.3B (consensus: $9.32B), suggesting a strong holiday quarter for smartphones, with gross profit margin of 48-50% and operating profit margin of 37-39%.

In Q3, shipments of 7nm accounted for 27% of total wafer revenue, 16nm contributed 22%, and 10nm accounted for 2%. Advanced technologies (16nm and more) accounted for 51%.

TSMC expects the 2019 capital budget to fall between $14B and $15B, about 50% higher than original estimates. The company says 2020 spending will look similar.

