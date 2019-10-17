Philip Morris Q3 cash flow up 24%; shares ahead 2% premarket

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Q3 results:

Cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume down 2.1%.

Ex-U.S. IQOS unit market share up to 5.1%.

Revenues: $7,642M (+1.8%).

EPS: $1.22 (-15.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.43 (-0.7%).

Cash flow ops: $2,083M (+23.8%).

2019 guidance: EPS: at least $4.73 from at least $4.94; non-GAAP EPS: $5.14 (unchanged). EPS outlook negatively impacted by asset impairment costs of ~$0.04, Canadian litigation expenses of ~$0.09, ~$0.20 related to an excise and VAT tax audit in Russia and an unfavorable currency impact of $0.14.

Shares up 2% premarket.

Previously: Philip Morris EPS beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (Oct. 17)