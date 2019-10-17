Honeywell reports mixed Q3 results but lifts full-year EPS guidance

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) -0.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and raising its full-year earnings outlook.

HON now sees FY 2019 EPS of $8.10-$8.15 vs. prior guidance of $7.95-$8.15 and above $8.09 analyst consensus, and revenues of $36.7B-$36.9B from $36.7B-$37.2B previously and $36.97B consensus.

Q3 revenues fell shy of expectations, however, slumping 16% Y/Y to $9.09B and below the $9.12B consensus, as product sales slid 20% to $6.79B and service sales edged 0.4% higher to $2.29B.

But Q3 sales were up 3% on an organic basis: HON says the difference between reported and organic sales primarily relates to the spinoffs of the transportation systems business (formerly in Aerospace) and the Homes and ADI Global Distribution business (formerly in Honeywell Building Technologies) as well as the impact of foreign currency translation.

On an organic basis, HON says Q3 Aerospace sales jumped 10%, driven by continued double-digit growth in the Defense and Space business and strength in the commercial aftermarket, Honeywell Building Technologies and Performance Materials and Technologies sales both rose 3%, and Safety and Productivity Solutions sales fell 8%.