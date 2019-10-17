Sell-side on Netflix: Enjoy the bounce, but concerns remain

via Notable Calls

RBC's Mark Mahaney: "At the margin, we came away less bullish on Global Subs Adds, slightly more confident on the margin outlook, and slightly less positive on Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) pricing power." Bottom line: Mahaney is still a long-term bull, but is cautious in Q4 given the Disney+ and Apple TV+ launch.

As for Barclays, concerns regarding the impact of the launch of competing services are going nowhere until at least early 2020. The stock's getting a nice post-earnings bounce, but performance is likely to remain range-bound for the rest of this year.

Shares remain higher by 8.1% premarket.

