Chart cuts full-year earnings, revenue guidance below consensus
Oct. 17, 2019 7:33 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) -3.5% pre-market after edging Q3 earnings estimates and improving revenues by 31% Y/Y to $358M but slashing its full-year earnings and revenue outlook.
- For FY 2019, GTLS lowers EPS guidance to $2.70-$2.90 from $2.85-$3.20 previously and below $2.97 analyst consensus estimate, and now sees revenues of $1.33B-$1.35B vs. $1.41B-$1.46B previously and $1.42 consensus.
- GTLS says it expects Q4 to be "very strong" on order timing, including three potential orders each more than $20M, plus increasing year-end order activity across the segments with the exception of upstream and natural gas processing.
- For FY 2020, GTLS says it base outlook sees EPS of $4.75-$5.25, in line with $5.08 consensus, and revenues of $1.61B-$1.68B, below $1.77B consensus.
- The company says orders of $286M contributed to total record backlog of $755M, an organic increase over year-end 2018 even when excluding the Calcasieu Pass $135M order.