SunTrust Q3 NIM contracts, loans increase

Oct. 17, 2019 7:34 AM ETSunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)STIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • SunTrust (NYSE:STI) rises 0.7% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.40 matched the consensus estimate of $1.40.
  • Says merger with BB&T remains on track.
  • Q3 net interest income of $1.51B compares with $1.54B in Q2 and $1.54B in Q3 2018.
  • Q3 net interest margin  (FTE) of 3.06% declined 10 basis points Q/Q and 21 bps Y/Y, driven primarily by declines in short-term and long-term interest rates. The Y/Y decline was also hurt by higher funding costs.
  • Q3 total revenue (FTE) of $2.38B fell 8% Q/Q and rose 3% Y/Y.
  • Average performing loans held for investment of $157.6B rose 1% Q/Q and 8% Y/Y, driven by growth in commercial real estate, consumer indirect, and residential mortgages, offset partly by declines in commercial construction loans and residential home equity products.
  • Q3 net charge-offs were $112M, or 0.28% of total average loans held for investment on an annualized basis, vs. 0.22% in Q2 and 0.24% in Q3 2018.
  • Return on average tangible common shareholders equity of 13.23% compares with 15.73% in Q2 and 18.06% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share of $40.58 at Sept. 30, 2019 rose from $34.51 at Sept. 30, 2018.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM.
  • Previously: SunTrust Banks EPS in-line, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)
