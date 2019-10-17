Watsco reports mixed Q3 results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) reports 3% growth on a same-store basis in Q3.

The company saw 4% growth in HVAC equipment (including 6% growth in residential products) and 2% increase in other HVAC products.

Commercial refrigeration products sales up 1%.

Gross margin rate down 60 bps to 24%.

Operating margin rate declined 40 bps to 9%.

The company’s e-commerce revenues are expected to approach $1.5B for FY2019.

Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman and CEO stated: “Watsco produced strong cash flow and record performance that reflects sales growth across the Company’s markets, solid revenue and profit contributions from recent acquisitions and improved operating efficiencies. We are optimistic that 2019 will be a record year for our company.”

