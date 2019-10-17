Innate Pharma prices $69M IPO

Oct. 17, 2019 7:45 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHYF), IPHAIPHYFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF) has priced its initial public offering by way of a capital increase of 12.5M new ordinary shares, consisting of 8,047,227 ordinary shares in the form of ADSs at $5.50/ADS, and a concurrent private placement of 4,452,773 ordinary shares in Europe at €4.97/ordinary share, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$68.8M (~€62.1M).
  • Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,875,000 ADSs. The ADSs are expected to trade on Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol “IPHA”.
  • Net proceeds will be used for the development of monalizumab, IPH4102, IPH5401, to build commercial capabilities for Lumoxiti and to expand the preclinical pipeline, including transitioning IPH5301.
  • A portion of net proceeds might also be used to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary technologies, products, businesses or assets, and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is October 21, 2019.
  • Update: ADSs opened at $5.60.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.