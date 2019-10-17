Innate Pharma prices $69M IPO
Oct. 17, 2019 7:45 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHYF), IPHAIPHYFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Innate Pharma (OTCPK:IPHYF) has priced its initial public offering by way of a capital increase of 12.5M new ordinary shares, consisting of 8,047,227 ordinary shares in the form of ADSs at $5.50/ADS, and a concurrent private placement of 4,452,773 ordinary shares in Europe at €4.97/ordinary share, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$68.8M (~€62.1M).
- Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,875,000 ADSs. The ADSs are expected to trade on Nasdaq today under the ticker symbol “IPHA”.
- Net proceeds will be used for the development of monalizumab, IPH4102, IPH5401, to build commercial capabilities for Lumoxiti and to expand the preclinical pipeline, including transitioning IPH5301.
- A portion of net proceeds might also be used to in-license, acquire or invest in complementary technologies, products, businesses or assets, and for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is October 21, 2019.
- Update: ADSs opened at $5.60.