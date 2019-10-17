UCB's bimekizumab successful in late-stage psoriasis study

UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BE VIVID, evaluating bimekizumab, an IL-17A and IL-17-F inhibitor, in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The 570-subject study met the co-primary endpoints of statistically significant proportions of patients achieving at least a 90% improvement in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) and clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0/1) compared to placebo.

Bimekizumab showed superiority to ustekinumab [J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) Stelara] as measured by the proportion of treated patients achieving PASI 90 at week 16, a secondary endpoint.

Complete results will be presented at in due course.