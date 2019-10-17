Morgan Stanley Q3 gets a boost from fixed income, sales & trading

Q3 Institutional Securities revenue of $5.02B fell 2% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y:

Net revenue of $10.03B fell 2% Q/Q and rose 2% Y/Y.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ) jumps 3.4% in premarket trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.21 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.12 and compares with $1.23 In Q2 and $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Investment Management net revenue of $764M fell 9% Q/Q and rose 17% Y/Y.

Q3 Wealth Management net revenue of $4.36B fell 1% Q/Q and Y/Y.

Long-term assets under management or supervision of $335B vs. $334B in Q2 and $321B in the year-ago quarter.

Long-term net flows of $4.2B compares with $4.9B in Q2 and $3.0B in Q3 2018.

Net interest income of $1.22B rose 18% Q/Q and 30% Y/Y.

Q3 tangible book value per share of $39.75 at Sept. 30, 2019 v.s $35.50 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

