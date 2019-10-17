Verona Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage nebulized ensifentrine trial

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) has randomized the last patient in its Phase 2b dose-ranging study evaluating the effect of nebulized ensifentrine as an add-on to treatment with a long acting bronchodilator in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”).

Top-line data are expected around year end.

Preparations are underway for End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA expected in 1H 2020.

Commencement of Phase 3 trials are expected in 2020.

The trial enrolled a total of 416 patients. The primary endpoint is improvement in lung function with ensifentrine after four weeks of treatment.