Synchrony to issue Venmo co-branded credit card

Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) will be the exclusive issuer of a Venmo co-branded consumer credit card in the U.S. under an expanded and extended partnership with PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

The new card is expected to launch in H2 2020.

The two companies also announce an extension of their overall consumer credit relationship.

The new Venmo credit card program will combine Venmo's expertise in mobile design and social user experience with Synchrony's technology, program management capabilities, and data analytics to create personalized shopping and payment experiences for the Venmo user base.