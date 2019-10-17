Centene and Walgreens team up with RxAdvance in pharmacy management

Centene (NYSE:CNC), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and RxAdvance have agreed to partner on introducing a new model for pharmacy management aimed at improved transparency, an enhanced customer experience and better health outcomes at lower costs.

The partnership will leverage RxAdance's Collaborative PBM Cloud transactional platform and clinical intelligence with Walgreens' retail pharmacy knowhow and Centene's leadership in delivering comprehensive healthcare services to the underserved.

Centene has increased its ownership stake in RxAdance while Walgreens has made a "small" investment. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.