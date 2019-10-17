Barrick Gold sees slight drop in Q3 gold production

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) says it expects Q3 gold production will come in below Q2 levels, saying its North Mara mine in Tanzania was affected by operational restrictions that were in place for most of Q3 but were lifted by quarter-end.

Preliminary totals show Q3 gold production hit 1.31M oz., slightly lower than Q2's 1.35M oz., while copper output climbed 14.4% to 111M lbs.; average market price for gold in the quarter was $1,472/oz., while the average for copper was $2.63/lb.

Barrick says full-year production continues to trend towards the upper end of its 5.1M-5.6M oz. guidance range while costs likely will come in at the lower end of the forecast.