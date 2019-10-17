Pareteum -3.9% after Street-low target

Craig-Hallum downgrades Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) from Buy to Hold, citing signs of an "internal civil war" after recent exec departures that included the COO.

Analyst George Sutton says the firm can't hide its "disappointment with some of the moves made over the past several months" and that the disruption within TEUM's management "provides questions and few answers."

The firm cuts its TEUM target from $6 to $1.