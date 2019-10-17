Arch Therapeutics launches $2.5M registered direct offering

Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) has entered into definitive agreements with several institutional and accredited investors for the purchase of 14,285,714 common shares and warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares in a registered direct offering, at a combined price of $0.175/share and related warrant.

The expected gross proceeds are ~$2.5M.

The warrants have an exercise price of $0.22/share of common stock and will expire five years from the issuance date.

Net proceeds will be used for for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing date is October 18.