Protalix up 18% premarket on longer-term PRX-102 data

Thinly traded nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is up 18% premarket on modest volume in reaction to 12-month data on pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) from the first 16 Fabry subjects in the open-label Phase 3 BRIDGE switchover study.

At month 12, 16 of 22 enrolled patients who were on a stable regimen of agalsidase alfa [Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Replagal] who switched to pegunigalsidase alfa experienced a mean improvement in kidney function with a favorable safety profile.

The results were consistent with six-month data announced in about a year ago.

Development is ongoing.