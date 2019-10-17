Gabelli likes Teva in premarket analyst action

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) initiated with Overweight rating and $16 (78% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 4% premarket.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) initiated with Overweight rating and $8 (60% upside) price target at Stephens. Shares up a fraction premarket.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 (166% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) initiated with Buy rating at B. Riley FBR.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $14 (19% upside) price target at Stephens.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (90% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 3% premarket.