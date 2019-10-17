Union Pacific misses Q3 estimates as freight volumes fall

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) -3.2% pre-market after Q3 earnings and revenues both miss Wall Street expectations, as core pricing gains were offset by lower volumes, decreased fuel surcharge revenue and negative mix.

UNP says Q3 operating revenue fell 7% Y/Y to $5.5B and business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, dropped 8%.

Broken down by unit, freight revenues fell 1% in the agricultural products, industrial and premium segments, while the energy unit tumbled 20%.

UNP says its 59.5% operating ratio in the quarter was an all-time best and improved 2.2 points from the year-ago quarter.