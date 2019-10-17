Horizon Therapeutics launches PROTECT trial evaluating KRYSTEXXA in uncontrolled gout

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) has initiated PROspective sTudy of pEglotiCase in Transplant patients (PROTECT), an open-label trial evaluating the use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) in 20 adults with chronic gout refractory to conventional therapies, also known as uncontrolled gout who have undergone a kidney transplant.
The study’s primary endpoint is response rate, as measured by sustained serum uric acid reduction to <6 mg/dL at Month 6 of treatment.
It will also evaluate secondary outcomes such as complete resolution of at least one tophus, and scores related to pain and disability.
