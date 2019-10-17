Genuine Parts lowered FY2019 revenue and earnings outlook

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports comparable growth of 1.2% in Q3.

Acquisition contributed 6.7% point of growth in sales for the quarter.

Automotive group net sales up 5.3% to $2.79B.

Industrial net sales axpanded 9.9% to $1.73B.

Business Products net sales fell 0.9% to $491.59M.

Gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 32.4%.

Operating margin rate down 10 bps to 7.6%.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: ~+3.5% from prior guidance of +4.5% to +5.5%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.44 to $5.52 from $5.42 to $5.52; Adjusted EPS: $5.60 to $5.68 from prior guidance of $5.65 to $5.75.

