BB&T Q3 reflects loan decline on sale of mortgage loans

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.07 beats the consensus estimate of $1.03 and increased from $1.03 in the year-ago period.

Including merger-related and other items, GAAP EPS was 95 cents.

Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King notes the bank's "stronger revenues and lower credit costs."

Average loans held for investment of $148.7B fell 4.8% Q/Q as a result of its sale of $4B in mortgage loans during the quarter; average commercial and industrial loans increased 7.6% Q/Q.

Q3 average deposits of $162.0B rose 5.2% Q/Q; cost of average total deposits of 0.67%, down 1 basis point Q/Q.

Makes progress in preparing for its merger with SunTrust -- ~75% of leadership roles for the new Truist organization have been named.

Q3 net interest income (NYSE:TE) of $1.72B increased from $1.71B in Q2 and in Q3 2018; net interest margin (TE) of 3.37% vs. 3.42% in Q2 and 3.47% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted return on tangible common equity of 18.07% vs. 19.45% in Q2 and 19.74% in Q3 2018.

