Southwest pulls Boeing 737 MAX until February

Oct. 17, 2019 9:13 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV), BALUV, BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor59 Comments
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it has removed the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX out of its schedules until Feb. 8, later than any U.S. airline, although Air Canada yesterday yanked the plane from its schedules until Feb. 14.
  • LUV's delay to a month past the carrier's previous expectation comes a few days after its pilots said they do not anticipate the MAX to return until February at the earliest.
  • American and United said last week that they do not expect to fly the planes until January, about a month later than they had previously forecast.
