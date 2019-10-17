Southwest pulls Boeing 737 MAX until February
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it has removed the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX out of its schedules until Feb. 8, later than any U.S. airline, although Air Canada yesterday yanked the plane from its schedules until Feb. 14.
- LUV's delay to a month past the carrier's previous expectation comes a few days after its pilots said they do not anticipate the MAX to return until February at the earliest.
- American and United said last week that they do not expect to fly the planes until January, about a month later than they had previously forecast.