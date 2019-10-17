Skechers over Nike in court again

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) says it won a victory over Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a case related to claims of Chuck Taylor trademark infringement.

Specifically, the Chief Administrative Law Judge of the International Trade Commission found no violation of Converse's Chuck Taylor midsole trademark by Skechers' Twinkle Toes and BOBS from Skechers product lines or by any of the other Skechers product lines accused in the case.

Judge Bullock further ruled that the midsole trademark is not valid as to Skechers because the trademark had not acquired secondary meaning at the time that Skechers began using its designs back in 2001.

Skechers points out that it has won a victory against Nike in the case three times in a row now.

