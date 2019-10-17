NFLX, ACB among top premarket gainers

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) +75% and Gebro Pharma on development & commercialization of phase III drug candidate Piclidenoson in the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +54% on encouraging CRV431 data.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) +25% following block trades.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) +14% on being selected by the United States Air Force to deploy its industry leading vehicle recognition system within a western United States base.
Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) +11%.
Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) +8%.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) +8% on Q3 results.
Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) +6% on Q3 results.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson(NASDAQ:ERIC) +7% on Q3 results.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) +4%.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +5% on Q3 results.
Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +5%.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) +5% on plans for NextGen cannabis products.
