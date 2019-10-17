M&T Bank Q3 revenue boosted by mortgage banking

Oct. 17, 2019 9:21 AM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)MTB, TEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Q3 operating EPS of $3.50, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59.
  • Compares with $3.37 in Q2 and $3.56 in the year-ago quarter.
  • "During the recent quarter we realized increased total revenues, highlighted by 28% growth in our mortgage banking businesses," said executive vice president and CFO Darren J. King. "Higher operating expenses reflecting investments in mortgage banking and technology accompanied the revenue growth."
  • Q3 net interest income (NYSE:TE) of $1.04B vs. $1.05B in Q2 and $1.04B in Q3 2018; net interest margin (TE) of 3.79% slips from 3.91% in Q2 and 3.88% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q3 total revenue of $528M increased 3% Q/Q and 15% Y/Y.
  • Q3 mortgage banking revenue of $137M rose 28% Q/Q and 55% Y/Y; service charges on deposit accounts of $111M increased 3% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.
  • Q3 total noninterest expense of $878M rose 1% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y.
  • Q3 net charge-off rate of 0.16% improved from 0.20% in Q2 and rose from 0.07% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, of $89.8B at Q3-end fell from $89.9B at June 30, 2019; total deposits of $95.1B at Sept. 30, 2019 increased from $91.7B at June 30, 2019 due to residential mortgage servicing activities.
  • Q3 adjusted return average tangible common shareholders' equity was 18.85% vs. 18.83% in Q2 and 21.00% in Q3 2018.
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.9% compares with 56.0% in Q2 and 51.4% in the year-earlier quarter.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: M&T Bank EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Oct. 17)
