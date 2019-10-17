Ford charges ahead with EV plans

Ford (NYSE:F) announces a new public charging network in North America that includes more than 12K places for drivers to charge, including fast charging, and more than 35K charge plugs total.

The automaker says the large network addresses a big concern for those switching to all-electric cars.

Ford's all-electric vehicles, including the Mustang-inspired SUV arriving next year, will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger that can charge regardless of outlet power (120- and 240-volt outlets). Drivers with longer commutes or who want greater peace of mind, a Ford Connected Charge Station can fully power a vehicle overnight while they sleep with the Ford Connected Charge Station. Also, drivers can charge their battery from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes through an Electrify America DC fast charger.

Ford is collaborating with Amazon in the U.S. for installation services – from 240V outlets to the Ford Connected Charge Station.

Shares of Ford are up +0.66% premarket to $9.10.

Source: Press Release