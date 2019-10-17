Insteel Industries posts net loss in Q4
Oct. 17, 2019 9:30 AM ETInsteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)IIINBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Insteel Industries (IIIN) says that despite ongoing growth in the Company's construction end-markets, Q4 results were unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition.
- Posted a net loss of $1.8M as compared with earnings of $9.4M last year
- Net sales decreased 6.6% to $113.4M, driven by a 12.8% decrease in average selling prices, marginally offset by 7.2% increase in shipments.
- Sequentially, shipments decreased 4% while average selling prices were down 6.5%.
- Gross margin narrowed to 3.4% down 1,270bps due to lower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs
- The company ended the period debt-free with $38.2M in cash no borrowings outstanding on its $100M revolving credit facility.
- Stock in down 2.75% in pre-market
- Previously: Insteel EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (Oct. 17)