Insteel Industries posts net loss in Q4

Oct. 17, 2019 9:30 AM ETInsteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN)IIINBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Insteel Industries (IIIN) says that despite ongoing growth in the Company's construction end-markets, Q4 results were unfavorably impacted by increasing low-priced import competition.
  • Posted a net loss of $1.8M as compared with earnings of $9.4M last year
  • Net sales decreased 6.6% to $113.4M, driven by a 12.8% decrease in average selling prices, marginally offset by 7.2% increase in shipments.
  • Sequentially, shipments decreased 4% while average selling prices were down 6.5%.
  • Gross margin narrowed to 3.4% down 1,270bps due to lower spreads between selling prices and raw material costs
  • The company ended the period debt-free with $38.2M in cash no borrowings outstanding on its $100M revolving credit facility.
  • Stock in down 2.75% in pre-market
  • Previously: Insteel EPS misses by $0.22, misses on revenue (Oct. 17)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.