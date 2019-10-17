Castor Maritime announces acquisition of vessel

Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary Castor Maritime (CTRM +13.7% ) has entered into an agreement to purchase a 2005 Japan built Panamax dry bulk carrier for a purchase price of $10.2M from a third party.

The delivery of the vessel is expected by the end of October 2019.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Castor, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of our third dry bulk carrier. This is the second acquisition since our listing on NASDAQ last February. Consistent with our ambitious growth plan, we remain focused on seeking out future opportunities to expand our fleet in a manner that will be accretive to both our earnings and cash flows.”