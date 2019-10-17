RBC sees Campbell Soup as packaged food standout

RBC Capital picks Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) as just one of its two Outperform ratings in new coverage of the packaged food sector.

Analyst Nic Mondi notes that Campbell Soup is shifting to a growth story from a margin expansion play and expects outperformance in some key categories over time.

RBC's price target of $55 reps 16% upside potential for shares and is above the sell-side average PT of $44.75, although Mondi and team see an even more significant long-term turnaround taking hold.