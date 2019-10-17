IBM targets cut after mixed earnings

Wedbush maintains a Neutral rating on IBM (NYSE:IBM) and cuts the target by $10 to $155 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm lists positives as the strength in cloud and the upside Red Hat performance, but saw negatives in the margin miss and IT services results.

Stifel maintains a Buy rating and $169 target but says the stabilization of the GTS and legacy Cognitive businesses are key catalysts that Q3 showed will now be 2020 events.

More target cuts: BMO (Market Perform), $157 to $152; Nomura (Buy), $175 to $170; Wells Fargo (Market Perform), $147 to $140.