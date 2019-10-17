Brexit deal, upbeat earnings provide early spark for stocks

Stocks edge higher at the open, as investors sift through news on Brexit, corporate earnings and economic data; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Agreement on a draft Brexit deal by U.K. and European Union negotiators has lifted investor sentiment, but the plan's rejection - at least for now - by the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party throws its passage by Parliament into question; a vote is expected tomorrow.

In corporate earnings, Netflix ( +5.3% ) and Morgan Stanley ( +2.7% ) enjoy strong gains while IBM ( -6.2% ) and Union Pacific ( -2% ) are lower following results.

And this morning's economic data was mixed, with September housing starts and building permits declining while jobless claims ticked up slightly to 214K but remained at historically low levels.

European markets are mostly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed -0.1% .

In the U.S., 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors start with gains, led by materials ( +0.7% ), while the utilities sector ( -0.1% ) is the lone loser.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield flat at 1.59% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 1.76%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.65.