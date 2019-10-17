Stealth Bio up 2% on elamipretide data

Thinly traded micro cap Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO +2.2% ) perks up, albeit on volume of only 5,300 shares, on the heels of new data from the open-label extension portion of its Phase 2/3 TAZPOWER study evaluating Fast Track-tagged elamipretide in patients with a rare inherited disorder called Barth syndrome, characterized by an enlarged and weakened heart. The results were presented at the American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting in Houston, TX.

Patients receiving elamipretide, an inner mitochondrial membrane-targeting peptide compound that binds to a molecule called cardiolipin that plays a key role in mitochondrial function, experienced a 27% increase in average cardiac stroke volume.

In April, the company announced that TAZPOWER failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in the 6-minute walk test at week 12 versus placebo, but data from the extension phase showed a 40% decrease in the ratio of abnormal to normal cardiolipin, suggesting that a longer duration of treatment may produce a greater treatment effect.