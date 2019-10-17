ASGN announces acquisition of Intersys Consulting, LLC

ASGN (ASGN +0.6%) has completed its acquisition of Intersys Consulting, LLC for $67M in cash and it will be a part of company's Apex Systems division.
The acquisition deepens and expands ASGN's capabilities in digital innovation and enterprise solutions to a significantly larger group of customers and bring new solutions.
Intersys anticipates ~$31M in revenues for FY2019 along with double-digit revenue growth in FY2020.
The company expects to realize revenue synergies by leveraging Intersys’ robust capabilities to capture an increased portion of Apex’s growing pipeline of consulting opportunities.
