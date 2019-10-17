Momentum will lead to a more complete U.S.-China trade deal, Kudlow says

In an interview on CNBC, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he sees the tentative trade agreement with China leading to a more complete pact between the world's two largest economies.

To the skeptics, he says, "There's a lot of momentum and there's agreement on both sides."

U.S. companies will get access to new opportunities, he contends, on the expectation that China will lower non-tariff barriers on agriculture.

Since Friday, when President Trump announced the "phase one" deal, some analysts have expressed skepticism on how much was actually achieved through the agreement, which hasn't yet been put on paper.

